International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. decreased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in International Paper by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in International Paper during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in International Paper by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

Shares of IP opened at $38.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. International Paper has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $50.23.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

