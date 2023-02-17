International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Trading Down 13.2%

International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Get Rating) traded down 13.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.09 and last traded at $0.10. 656 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 15,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

International Zeolite Stock Down 13.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12.

International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.

About International Zeolite

International Zeolite Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production and distribution of the natural industrial mineral zeolite. It mainly focuses on the Bromley Creek Zeolite project located in British Columbia. The company was founded on June 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

