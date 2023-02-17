Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.40 ($2.58) to €2.60 ($2.80) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.00 ($2.15) to €2.20 ($2.37) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.30 ($2.47) to €2.50 ($2.69) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.15 ($2.31) to €2.40 ($2.58) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.70 ($2.90) to €3.00 ($3.23) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.46.

Intesa Sanpaolo Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.46. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $19.01.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

