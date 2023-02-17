Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Target (TGT)

Target (NYSE: TGT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/16/2023 – Target was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/15/2023 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $210.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2023 – Target had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

2/8/2023 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2023 – Target is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Target is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2023 – Target was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $142.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $170.00.

12/21/2022 – Target was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2022 – Target was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $165.00.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.22. 2,673,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,043,332. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $79.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.20.

Get Target Co alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at about $321,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Target by 21.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in Target by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Target by 48.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Target by 1.8% in the third quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.