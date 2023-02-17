Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Walt Disney (DIS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) recently:

2/13/2023 – Walt Disney is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2023 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $145.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $119.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $141.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $126.00 to $133.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $119.00 to $136.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $120.00 to $129.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $115.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $98.00 to $110.00.

1/31/2023 – Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $110.00 to $122.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/17/2023 – Walt Disney is now covered by analysts at Huber Research. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/17/2023 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $125.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2023 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Macquarie from $120.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $105.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $155.36. The company has a market cap of $193.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.15, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,313 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Markel Corp raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

