Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Manchester United (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 13,787 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 87% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,390 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Manchester United by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,427 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,018,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,011,000 after buying an additional 93,500 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Manchester United by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,233,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,177,000 after purchasing an additional 500,939 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Manchester United by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,869,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,520,000 after purchasing an additional 597,906 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Manchester United by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,362,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,120,000 after purchasing an additional 176,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Manchester United Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE MANU traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.33. 4,641,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,494. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.87 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.19. Manchester United has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $27.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $143.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.15 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 25.25% and a negative net margin of 20.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Manchester United will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MANU shares. StockNews.com raised Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday.

Manchester United Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.