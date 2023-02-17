Investors Purchase High Volume of Cantaloupe Call Options (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 101,490 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 13,378% compared to the typical volume of 753 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Cantaloupe to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

In related news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan bought 12,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,930.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cantaloupe news, CFO Scott Matthew Stewart acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,112. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ravi Venkatesan acquired 12,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,909 shares in the company, valued at $425,930.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 32,075 shares of company stock worth $129,324. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,210,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,739,000 after purchasing an additional 126,387 shares in the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,856,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 751,879 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,804,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 82,930 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 34,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTLP traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,635,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,806. The company has a market capitalization of $434.76 million, a PE ratio of -40.93 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.38. Cantaloupe has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $7.88.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $61.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.95 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

Cantaloupe, Inc is a digital payments and software services company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The firm focuses on transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management.

