Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Short Interest Update

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,250,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 18,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $1,127,108,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,213,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,059,735 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 31.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,133,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,783,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188,909 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 18.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,699,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth $147,993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on INVH shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered Invitation Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,772,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,344. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $44.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.74%.

About Invitation Homes

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

