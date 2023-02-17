IPG Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLBY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PLBY Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,294,000 after purchasing an additional 57,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in PLBY Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 16,624 shares in the last quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PLBY Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 410,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 384,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 32,856 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in PLBY Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,109,000. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

PLBY Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $2.43 on Friday. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Insider Activity at PLBY Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 151,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $495,787.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,426,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,664,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other PLBY Group news, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 151,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $495,787.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,426,432 shares in the company, valued at $4,664,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 124,208 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $490,621.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,711,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,760,681.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 405,196 shares of company stock worth $1,481,186. 30.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLBY. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on PLBY Group to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About PLBY Group

(Get Rating)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.