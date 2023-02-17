Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $59.31 on Friday. Iridium Communications has a one year low of $32.88 and a one year high of $62.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.07 and a 200 day moving average of $50.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,483.12 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BWS Financial upped their price target on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total transaction of $167,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,531,537.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $167,972.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,291 shares in the company, valued at $35,531,537.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 21,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,180,750.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,539,001.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,964 shares of company stock worth $3,104,305. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,062,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,836,000 after acquiring an additional 564,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 174.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,768,000 after purchasing an additional 438,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,025,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,081,000 after purchasing an additional 431,792 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,774,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,786,000 after purchasing an additional 213,935 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

