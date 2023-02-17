iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Short Interest Down 11.6% in January

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,210,000 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the January 15th total of 17,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,387,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
EMB traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $85.37. The company had a trading volume of 8,805,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,676,101. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.35 and a 12-month high of $103.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.73.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.312 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st.
Institutional Trading of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.
