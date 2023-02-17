iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $90.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.20.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

