iShares MSCI GCC ex-Saudi Arabia (IGCC) (OTC:IGCC) Stock Price Down 1.3%

iShares MSCI GCC ex-Saudi Arabia (IGCC) (OTC:IGCC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. 107,933 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,110,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

iShares MSCI GCC ex-Saudi Arabia (IGCC) Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI GCC ex-Saudi Arabia (IGCC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI GCC ex-Saudi Arabia (IGCC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.