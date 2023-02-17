iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO) Stock Price Down 1.6%

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO – Get Rating)’s share price were down 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.97 and last traded at $30.21. Approximately 86,079 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 85,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.70.

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 27,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 103,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter.

