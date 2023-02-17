Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Short Interest Update

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 829,200 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the January 15th total of 944,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

IE stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.23. 174,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,138. Ivanhoe Electric has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $15.93. The company has a quick ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ivanhoe Electric will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IE. Raymond James increased their price target on Ivanhoe Electric from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank began coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ivanhoe Electric from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.70.

In related news, Chairman Robert M. Friedland bought 422,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $4,164,254.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,385,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,445,441.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,384,000. Orion Resource Partners USA LP acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $90,238,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,930,000. MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,213,000. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,176,000. Institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

