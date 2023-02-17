Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Short Interest Update

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the January 15th total of 2,630,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 57,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $4,301,962.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,263,225.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $722,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 893,532 shares in the company, valued at $64,557,687. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 57,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $4,301,962.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,263,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 213,632 shares of company stock worth $16,094,489. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Jabil alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Jabil by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000,000 after purchasing an additional 127,736 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Jabil by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,331,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,949,000 after purchasing an additional 85,540 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,772,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,170,000 after buying an additional 36,447 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,640,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,290,000 after buying an additional 779,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,063,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,056,000 after buying an additional 82,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jabil Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Jabil in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Jabil from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,874. Jabil has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $84.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.43 and its 200 day moving average is $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.28). Jabil had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.64%.

About Jabil

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.