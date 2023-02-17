JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Short Interest Update

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,210,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the January 15th total of 13,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

JD.com Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $54.10 on Friday. JD.com has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $76.58. The company has a market capitalization of $73.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 601.18 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.59 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 6.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that JD.com will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in JD.com by 95.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JD. Barclays boosted their price objective on JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.91.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

