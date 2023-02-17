Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Torrid (NYSE:CURV) to Hold

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $7.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.76% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Torrid from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. William Blair downgraded shares of Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Torrid from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Torrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Get Torrid alerts:

Torrid Price Performance

NYSE:CURV opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. Torrid has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $9.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Activity at Torrid

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Torrid had a negative return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $290.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.18 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Torrid will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Theo Killion bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.82 per share, with a total value of $28,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,549.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Torrid by 506.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Torrid during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Torrid

(Get Rating)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.