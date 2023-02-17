Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Ecolab Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ecolab in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $5.70 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.55. The consensus estimate for Ecolab’s current full-year earnings is $5.03 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ECL. Barclays upped their target price on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Shares of ECL traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,099. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.48. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $185.50. The company has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1,189.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.50%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

