Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Enhabit, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EHAB)

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Enhabit in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Enhabit’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Enhabit’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Enhabit from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Enhabit from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Enhabit Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enhabit

Shares of EHAB opened at $15.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.09. Enhabit has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $25.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Enhabit by 181.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 16,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 10,684 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Enhabit by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,709,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,501,000 after buying an additional 244,987 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enhabit by 565.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 63,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Enhabit by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after buying an additional 367,613 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Enhabit Company Profile

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

