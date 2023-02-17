Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Martin Marietta Materials in a report issued on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $5.85 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.40. The consensus estimate for Martin Marietta Materials’ current full-year earnings is $14.66 per share.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

MLM has been the topic of several other reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $405.08.

MLM stock opened at $368.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $284.99 and a 12 month high of $406.85. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $350.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,962,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,242,532,000 after purchasing an additional 52,756 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $743,040,000 after acquiring an additional 504,794 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,262,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $764,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,464 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,436,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $509,753,000 after acquiring an additional 287,139 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,720,000 after acquiring an additional 24,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.