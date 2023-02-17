Jeffrey E. Eberwein Acquires 84,303 Shares of Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 84,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $81,773.91. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,104,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,454.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Star Equity Stock Performance
NASDAQ STRR remained flat at $0.86 on Friday. 6,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,440. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $12.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.53. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Star Equity in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Star Equity Company Profile
Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the business of healthcare and construction. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.
