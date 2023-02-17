Jet2 (LON:JET2) Receives “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,970 ($23.91) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($16.39) target price on shares of Jet2 in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of LON:JET2 opened at GBX 1,287.50 ($15.63) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.64. The firm has a market cap of £2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,614.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,094.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 945.44. Jet2 has a 12 month low of GBX 637.40 ($7.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,369 ($16.62).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%.

In related news, insider Philip Hugh Meeson sold 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,003 ($12.18), for a total transaction of £6,268,750 ($7,609,553.29).

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

