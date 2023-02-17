J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

J&J Snack Foods has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. J&J Snack Foods has a payout ratio of 53.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect J&J Snack Foods to earn $5.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.9%.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $139.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.88. J&J Snack Foods has a one year low of $117.45 and a one year high of $165.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 62.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $351.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that J&J Snack Foods will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

JJSF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut J&J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. CL King boosted their price objective on J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut J&J Snack Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Institutional Trading of J&J Snack Foods

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 319.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,076,000 after purchasing an additional 580,248 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,557,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 255,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,579,000 after buying an additional 89,278 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 234.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 73,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 3.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,196,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,171,000 after purchasing an additional 40,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

About J&J Snack Foods

(Get Rating)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.