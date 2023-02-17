J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.
J&J Snack Foods has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. J&J Snack Foods has a payout ratio of 53.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect J&J Snack Foods to earn $5.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.9%.
J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance
Shares of JJSF stock opened at $139.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.88. J&J Snack Foods has a one year low of $117.45 and a one year high of $165.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 62.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
JJSF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut J&J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. CL King boosted their price objective on J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut J&J Snack Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.
Institutional Trading of J&J Snack Foods
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 319.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,076,000 after purchasing an additional 580,248 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,557,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 255,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,579,000 after buying an additional 89,278 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 234.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 73,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 3.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,196,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,171,000 after purchasing an additional 40,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.
About J&J Snack Foods
J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.
