John Marshall Bancorp (JMSB) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Rating) is one of 317 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare John Marshall Bancorp to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares John Marshall Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets John Marshall Bancorp 37.08% 15.52% 1.39% John Marshall Bancorp Competitors 26.41% 12.95% 1.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for John Marshall Bancorp and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score John Marshall Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A John Marshall Bancorp Competitors 776 7198 6471 298 2.43

Earnings & Valuation

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 14.70%. Given John Marshall Bancorp’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe John Marshall Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares John Marshall Bancorp and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio John Marshall Bancorp $85.76 million $31.80 million 11.86 John Marshall Bancorp Competitors $1.60 billion $324.89 million 10.41

John Marshall Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than John Marshall Bancorp. John Marshall Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.0% of John Marshall Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of John Marshall Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

John Marshall Bancorp beats its peers on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

John Marshall Bancorp Company Profile

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit and checking services, loans and lending solutions, cash management, and credit cards. The company was founded in May 2006 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

