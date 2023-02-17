Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on JCI. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.4 %

JCI stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.71. 2,831,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,272,647. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $69.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.59. The company has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Insider Activity

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,615 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.