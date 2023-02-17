JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JAGG. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,554,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,752,000 after buying an additional 249,300 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 935,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,547,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 144.8% in the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 414,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after purchasing an additional 245,167 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $14,726,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 125.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 299,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,623,000 after acquiring an additional 166,833 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JAGG opened at $46.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.53. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.07 and a 1-year high of $52.88.

