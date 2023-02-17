JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$33.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on T. CIBC raised shares of TELUS to a buy rating and set a C$31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Cormark raised their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TELUS currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$31.91.

TELUS Trading Down 0.2 %

T opened at C$27.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of C$39.04 billion and a PE ratio of 18.69. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$25.94 and a twelve month high of C$34.65.

TELUS Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 91.23%.

In other news, Director Darren Entwistle sold 563,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.21, for a total value of C$16,451,539.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 401,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,730,115.34.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Featured Articles

