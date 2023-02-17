Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWAC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWAC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the January 15th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition during the second quarter worth $443,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $496,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $524,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 76,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Jupiter Wellness Acquisition alerts:

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Price Performance

JWAC opened at $10.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13. Jupiter Wellness Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.

About Jupiter Wellness Acquisition

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, engages in merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and other businesses in healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Wellness Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.