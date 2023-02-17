Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $182.00 to $205.00. The company traded as high as $218.08 and last traded at $213.51, with a volume of 11287 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $211.61.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KAI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research note on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kadant

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Kadant by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Kadant by 3.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Kadant by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.73. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.09 million. Kadant had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

