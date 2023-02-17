Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) Shares Up 3.9%

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.39. 317,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 260,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Kaixin Auto Stock Up 3.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kaixin Auto stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,242 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Kaixin Auto worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaixin Auto Company Profile

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a holding company, which engages in the sale of automobiles through its subsidiaries. It also offers third-party auto financing and other value-added services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

