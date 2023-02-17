Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Has $609,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,030 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 25,584 shares during the quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in Boeing by 69.6% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 88.7% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 200.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.08. 2,752,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,698,937. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.69) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.41.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also

