KeyCorp Comments on Airbnb, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Airbnb in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.07 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.73. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Airbnb Price Performance

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ABNB. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Airbnb from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.78.

Airbnb stock opened at $138.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.79, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.46 and a 200-day moving average of $106.68. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $182.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 19,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total value of $1,860,688.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,164.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 19,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total transaction of $1,860,688.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,164.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $473,357.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,370 shares in the company, valued at $9,681,634.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 316,636 shares of company stock worth $30,318,596. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,328,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Airbnb by 23.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.