Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Short Interest Up 7.7% in January

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 963,800 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the January 15th total of 894,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 394,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimbell Royalty Partners

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg purchased 6,207 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,120.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter valued at $719,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 54,641 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 264,568 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 119,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kimbell Royalty Partners Trading Down 3.4 %

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

KRP stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $15.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,752. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.21. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $20.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded by Robert Ravnaas, R. Davis Ravnaas, Brett G. Taylor on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

