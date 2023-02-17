King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 256 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,935,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $828,592,000 after purchasing an additional 878,821 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nucor by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,729,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,625,000 after acquiring an additional 446,034 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nucor by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,998,000 after acquiring an additional 405,815 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Nucor by 268.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 482,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,370,000 after acquiring an additional 351,316 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth $31,351,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE stock opened at $169.82 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.87 and its 200-day moving average is $139.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,082,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,596,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,130. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NUE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.44.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

