King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,870,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Pool by 0.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 667,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Pool by 4.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 553,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,014,000 after purchasing an additional 25,942 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Pool by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 552,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,911,000 after purchasing an additional 39,123 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Pool by 6.8% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 371,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $130,543,000 after purchasing an additional 23,549 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POOL. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $389.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $488.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $344.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.74.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

