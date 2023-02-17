King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 50,000 Shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.44% of Inotiv worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOTV. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Inotiv by 124.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 432,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 239,674 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Inotiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,666,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Inotiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,234,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Inotiv by 137.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 109,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the second quarter worth $752,000. Institutional investors own 52.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Inotiv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on NOTV shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Inotiv from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Inotiv from $64.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Inotiv Price Performance

Shares of NOTV opened at $7.61 on Friday. Inotiv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $27.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $150.47 million for the quarter. Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 58.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Inotiv, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inotiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.