King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,923 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.06% of Vontier worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 284,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 15,136 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 58.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vontier during the third quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Vontier during the third quarter worth $1,173,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research cut Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.14.

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $26.08 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.72%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

