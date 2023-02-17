King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,672,068 shares of company stock valued at $69,683,744 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $94.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $132.93. The stock has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.59%.

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

