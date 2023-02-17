King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $1.51 Million Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.06% of YETI worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YETI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in YETI by 81.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 21,789 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in YETI by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in YETI by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,208,000 after acquiring an additional 90,088 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in YETI by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in YETI by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,759,000 after acquiring an additional 122,810 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get YETI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YETI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on YETI to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on YETI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of YETI to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YETI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

YETI Price Performance

YETI Company Profile

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $40.95 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $65.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.49.

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.