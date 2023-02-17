King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $2.46 Million Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 28,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 166,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,116,000 after acquiring an additional 50,455 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 106,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,380,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.36.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE CCI opened at $139.76 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $199.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.58.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

