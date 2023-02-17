King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 1,502 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 198.9% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 53,361 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 35,509 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 35.8% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 110.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 11,749 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.2% in the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 228,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,277 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 8.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.0 %

YUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.81.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $131.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $133.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Further Reading

