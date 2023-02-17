King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 498 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,777,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,244 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,750,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,513,000 after acquiring an additional 371,969 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,146,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,376 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,897,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,361,000 after acquiring an additional 429,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,209,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,591,000 after acquiring an additional 187,923 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI opened at $64.45 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $69.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.51. The company has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,615 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

