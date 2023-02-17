Kinovo (LON:KINO) Trading Up 2.9%

Kinovo plc (LON:KINO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 36.97 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 35.50 ($0.43). 8,866 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 31,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.50 ($0.42).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 52 ($0.63) price objective on shares of Kinovo in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 33.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 33. The company has a market capitalization of £22.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 687.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.48.

Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities, public buildings, industrial and commercial, and education and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Mechanical Services, Building Services, and Electrical Services segments.

