Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.41.

NYSE:KGC opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average is $3.93. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.80 million. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a positive return on equity of 4.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 469.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 28,525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 23,515 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 561,965 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 129,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

