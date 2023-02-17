Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $292.01, but opened at $311.04. Kinsale Capital Group shares last traded at $330.44, with a volume of 53,902 shares traded.

The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $242.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.01 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 18.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

KNSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Compass Point raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,856,000 after purchasing an additional 233,687 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at $58,191,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at $36,844,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 83.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,555,000 after buying an additional 140,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,543,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 14.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $278.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.73.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

See Also

