Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07, RTT News reports. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kraft Heinz updated its FY23 guidance to $2.67 to $2.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.67-$2.75 EPS.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,264,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,197,227. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.49 and a 200 day moving average of $38.21. The company has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 83.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading

