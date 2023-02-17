Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th.

Lassonde Industries has a 12-month low of C$209.50 and a 12-month high of C$269.18.

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

