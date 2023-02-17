Lattice Semiconductor Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $1.98 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.88. The consensus estimate for Lattice Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.73 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 0.3 %

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LSCC. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Shares of LSCC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.37. 190,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,526. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $92.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.12 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,909,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,254 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,882.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,520,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,621,000 after buying an additional 1,443,368 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,617,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 453.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,329,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,482,000 after buying an additional 1,089,216 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $580,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,315,636.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $338,653.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $580,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,315,636.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,041 shares of company stock valued at $4,374,857. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.