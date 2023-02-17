LCX (LCX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $734,813.75

LCX (LCX) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. LCX has a total market capitalization of $96.70 million and $734,813.75 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LCX token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000509 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LCX has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LCX

LCX’s launch date was June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. The official website for LCX is www.lcx.com. The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LCX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem.LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals.LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LCX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LCX using one of the exchanges listed above.

